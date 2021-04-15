The Spouse Angle Podcast — This week: What a New Military Spouse Chamber of Commerce Means for Entrepreneurs

This week: The Story Behind ‘Military Spouse Owned’

A new Military Spouse Chamber of Commerce offers multiple resources for entrepreneurs and, for the first time, the chance to be federally recognized as a military spouse-owned business. Two Army spouses working on this project provide all the details.

About the Guests:

Jaime Chapman is the chief operating officer and co-founder of the U.S. Military Spouse Chamber of Commerce and founder & CEO of Begin Within, a consulting agency on a mission to place military spouses in “careers” and not jobs. Chapman is also an Army veteran, an active-duty Army spouse and mother of two.

Beth Conlin is the senior program manager for military spouse programs at Amazon. As an Army spouse, Conlin has been working on military spouse employment issues since 2013 when an overseas move forced her to quit her job, putting both her professional development and family stability at risk. Conlin is the chairwoman of the board for the Military Spouse Chamber of Commerce and also sits on several Defense Department and White House working groups focused on reducing employment challenges.

About the Podcast:

The Spouse Angle is a podcast breaking down the news for military spouses and their families. Each episode features subject-matter experts and military guests who dive into current events from a military perspective — everything from new policy changes to research on family lifestyle challenges. The podcast is hosted by Natalie Gross, a freelance journalist and former Military Times reporter who grew up in a military family.

