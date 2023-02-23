Military families impacted by toxic water at Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, in the 1950s to 1980s now have a two-year opening to file a lawsuit against the Marine Corps, thanks to a new law. A retired Marine master sergeant who lost his daughter to leukemia and a cancer-surviving officer’s son share their stories and next steps for military families like theirs.

About the guests:

Jerry Ensminger served his country faithfully for more than 24 years in the Marine Corps. His daughter Janey suffered for three years with leukemia resulting from in utero and early childhood exposure to the toxic chemicals in the water at Camp Lejeune, including trichloroethylene, or TCE, and benzene. She died at age 9.

Michael Partain was born at Camp Lejeune. He now suffers from breast cancer. He has been an advocate for the victims of toxic water exposure at Camp Lejeune for over 15 years.

About the podcast:

The Spouse Angle is a podcast breaking down the news for military spouses and their families. Each episode features subject-matter experts and military guests who dive into current events from a military perspective — everything from new policy changes to research on family lifestyle challenges. The podcast is hosted by Natalie Gross, a freelance journalist and former Military Times reporter who grew up in a military family.

