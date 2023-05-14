Inflation has hit military families harder than their civilian counterparts, new research shows. A military spouse shares her personal struggles affording the higher cost of goods and a financial expert gives tips for military families who need help.

About the guests:

Bruce McClary is the senior vice president of membership and communications for the National Foundation for Credit Counseling. As the lead spokesperson, McClary provides communications support for the nation’s largest and longest-serving network of nonprofit credit counseling organizations. He also manages activities focused on industry collaboration and membership growth. With decades of experience in the financial service sector, McClary often draws upon his direct experience as a debt collector, lender, and NFCC Certified Credit Counselor when speaking to journalists about personal finance matters. During his career, he has provided one-on-one financial counseling to thousands of consumers, trained financial educators, and reached millions more through print and broadcast media.

Shelby Myers is a military spouse and mom of two. Her background is in education, but currently she stays home with her kids and volunteers on base. Myers advocates for programs that support military families, and small businesses of all kinds. She spends her time exploring, blogging and enjoying everything the military throws at her.

About the podcast:

The Spouse Angle is a podcast breaking down the news for military spouses and their families. Each episode features subject-matter experts and military guests who dive into current events from a military perspective — everything from new policy changes to research on family lifestyle challenges. The podcast is hosted by Natalie Gross, a freelance journalist and former Military Times reporter who grew up in a military family.

