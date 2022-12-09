The Army-Navy game is finally upon us. As the two service academies square off for the 123rd iteration of the rivalry, soldiers in units around the globe have gifted us with their best efforts at spirit spots designed to inspire the Black Knights to go forward and conquer the seafaring service.

While there are dozens floating around the internet, a handful made us pause.

These are eight of our favorites.

8. If Michael Scott was in the Army instead of on “The Office”

7. The Army and Navy are on the same team, except on the football field.

6. The only way to win is with excessive ordnance.

5. Old Ironsides: Is it a ship or a fighting force?

4. Is the Navy actually NASA?

3. Sometimes you just need advice from Sylvanus Thayer.

2. It’s not easy coming up with spirit spots, as Army leadership will tell you.

1. Battleship is lame, nobody plays Navy.

