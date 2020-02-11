US Navy looks to hire thousands more sailors as service finds itself 9,000 sailors short at sea

WASHINGTON – The Navy is pouring money into its manpower budget as the number of unfilled billets on ships has swollen to 9,000, up 2,800 from last year, the Navy’s top personnel official told Defense News.

In total, the Navy is looking to add 7,300 sailors to total authorized active duty end strength in an effort to fill empty racks and ease manning troubles that have tripped up the Navy’s force generation plan. The cuts come as the Navy is proposing significant cuts to shipbuilding.

“We are fully committed to closing gaps at-sea as quickly as possible by sustaining our near-record Sailor retention and aggressively increasing our recruiting goals,” Chief of Naval Personnel Vice Adm John Nowell said in an email. “We owe it to our shipmates at sea to ensure every billet is filled with the right Sailor, who has the right training, and who is hitting the deckplates at the right time!”

The shortage has contributed to delays in manning up ships training for deployments. The Optimized Fleet Response Plan, or O-FRP, calls for ships to be fully manned by the beginning of the basic phase of deployment training, which is when sailors train on the basics such as firefighting, safe navigation and operating the combat system.

But according to recent testimony by the Navy’s top Surface Warfare Officer, Vice Adm. Richard Brown, many ships aren’t getting their full crew complement until the beginning of the advanced phase, where ships learn high-end warfighting and come together as a carrier strike group to train as a unit.

The manpower shortage is just one of many problems facing the Navy’s O-FRP force generation model, which is under review both internally and by the Defense Department.

However, the rapid growth of empty billets, which stood at 6,200 in March and had been on a downward trend, is in-part good news, said Nowell.

“In this new era of great power competition, there has been an increased demand signal for Sailors across the Fleet to support enhanced readiness and growth,” he wrote. “As a result, we have increased the overall number of billets at sea and are working aggressively to fill the subsequent gaps caused by this large-scale expansion of at-sea billets.

“To put this into perspective, by 2021, we will have created 23,000 new billets over the previous four years. This has contributed to the current number of Operational Sea Duty FILL gaps, which stands at 9,000 of 145,000 total billets.

“Concurrently, we are growing our Sailor inventory and there are more Sailors at sea than there were at this time last year, which means more ready ships, submarines and squadrons.”

A force-wide review triggered by 2017’s deadly accidents, which raised questions about whether the Navy had appropriately manned its ship, is causing the Navy to raise the number of sailors on ships to meet the workload.

For example, the review will raise what the Navy considers a fully manned Arleigh Burke-class destroyer from 272 officers and sailors today to 318 in Fiscal Year 2023, Navy Times reported last March.

The pressure on billets is likely a contributing factor to the delay in manning up ships in accordance with O-FRP.

In total, the Navy is requesting $33.9 billion in funding for personnel in 2021, which is $2.1 billion more than the service requested in 2020.