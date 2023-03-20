Military Times marks the 20th anniversary of the invasion of Iraq in 2003, starting a long war there that continues to reverberate today.

The 2003 invasion of Iraq by the United States and its allies continues to resonate in the lives of soldiers, sailors, airmen, Marines and veterans today. From experiences that changed doctrine and warfighting to shifting views of the war and its legacy over time for troops who served, these stories on the 20th anniversary of the invasion show how it continues to matter.

Military Times Early Bird Brief Editor Jonathan Lehrfeld researched key leaders in the maritime forces and, separately, a Pew Research survey on veterans’ opinions of war. Air Force Times Senior Reporter Rachel Cohen wrote a then-and-now article focused on air power in 2003 and how a similar conflict might unfold with today’s technology. Observation Post Editor Sarah Sicard conducted interviews with veterans who’ll look back on this war for the rest of their lives and asked how they view their service and the war’s conclusion now. Army Times Senior Reporter Davis Winkie showcased how one Army mission within the larger operation led to stars on shoulders and events that shaped Army doctrine to this day.