The American Legion’s top official on Tuesday sharply criticized both Vice President Kamala Harris and former president Donald Trump — the major party nominees to become the next president — for skipping the major veterans organizations’ conventions this summer, saying both candidates need to do more to prioritize veterans issues.

“I know both of you have a tremendous campaigning schedule, and I know yours prevented you from actually gracing us with your presence [at this event],” Legion National Commander Daniel Seehafer said in a speech at the group’s convention in New Orleans on Aug. 27.

“However, let’s have no conflict in getting together. We want to be the first called and the first seated at your presidential table, if elected, when you come together and discuss these life changing and life-saving issues that affect us, veterans and families.”

The American Legion’s summer convention and other similar gatherings from groups like the Veterans of Foreign Wars and Disabled American Veterans typically draw tens of thousands of veterans from around the country to discuss major veterans policy and outreach issues.

The Legion’s is the last major one this cycle. AMVETS held their convention last week in North Carolina.

The large veterans events have been a regular stop for presidential candidates and the sitting commander-in-chief for decades.

Both Trump and then Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton addressed the Legion’s convention in 2016 ahead of their election showdown. Republican presidential candidate Mitt Romney appeared at the Legion event in 2012, while then-President Barack Obama spoke at the Veterans of Foreign Wars convention a few weeks earlier.

Before President Joe Biden took office, every incumbent president had been to at least one of the major veterans conventions during his term in office, dating back to at least the administration of Harry S. Truman in the 1940s.

However, when most of the conventions were moved online or dramatically scaled down during the 2020 COVID-19 pandemic in America, both Trump and then-Democratic presidential candidate Biden were unable to attend the events. Since Biden was elected, he has sent video messages to the gatherings, but not appeared in person.

Legion officials said they invited both Harris and Trump to resume the tradition, but were rebuffed. Trump initially agreed to speak at the event, but backed out in recent days.

Trump did speak earlier this week to the National Guard Association of the United States conference in Detroit, where he mentioned issues including veterans homelessness and trust in Veterans Affairs operations.

But Seehafer, whose organization boasts roughly 1.6 million members nationwide, said officials there hope for more attention and inclusion in either candidate’s future plans.

“My friend, President Trump, if you truly want to make America great again, don’t ever forget to make our veterans great too,” he said. “For without great veterans, there’s no greatness in America.

“And Vice President Harris, also my friend … we hear you talk about joy and democracy on your campaign trail, but you don’t forget who defended and who continues to defend that democracy. I think some people forget that freedom isn’t free.”

The Legion convention runs through Thursday. Officials have already announced the 2025 convention will take place in Tampa, Florida, in late August of next year.

Leo covers Congress, Veterans Affairs and the White House for Military Times. He has covered Washington, D.C. since 2004, focusing on military personnel and veterans policies. His work has earned numerous honors, including a 2009 Polk award, a 2010 National Headliner Award, the IAVA Leadership in Journalism award and the VFW News Media award.