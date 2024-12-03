Veterans Affairs officials on Tuesday announced a $1.5 million grant to study MDMA-assisted therapy for post-traumatic stress disorder and alcohol use disorder among veterans, the first department-funded research on psychedelic benefits in more than five decades.

VA officials had announced in January plans to begin new studies on the beneficial use of psychedelic compounds for ailing veterans, but had yet to commit any funding to such projects.

Advocates for years have touted the potential positive impact of compounds like methylenedioxymethamphetamine (MDMA) in helping with mental health issues.

The newly-funded study will take place at the Providence VA Medical Center in Rhode Island and West Haven VA Medical Center in Connecticut. Researchers affiliated with Brown University and Yale University will oversee the work, and begin enrolling participants early next year.

“VA is on the cutting edge of clinical research for Veteran health, including in the investigation of psychedelics for mental health,” Under Secretary for Health Dr. Shereef Elnahal said in a statement. “This study will give us better insight into the potential of MDMA-assisted therapy as a treatment for veterans.”

Officials said the move is part of a broader effort to “gather definitive scientific evidence on the potential efficacy and safety of psychedelic compounds,” suggesting the research will not be limited to only this single study.

Treatments will be conducted in a clinical setting with strict safety protocols and using pharmaceutical-grade MDMA. The study is expected to take five years to complete.

Department officials said that despite the upcoming interest in the potential benefits from psychedelics, veterans should not use them as part of a self-treatment program. All veterans are encouraged to consult with their health care providers before making any decisions on new medications or therapies.

