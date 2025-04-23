Veterans Affairs leaders launched a department-wide investigation into allegations of anti-Christian bias on Monday, asking employees to report fellow staffers for any “informal policies, procedures, or unofficial understandings hostile to Christian views.”

The move, which follows a government-wide mandate for investigations into discriminatory practices against Christian beliefs, drew immediate condemnation from Democratic lawmakers for showing favoritism towards a single religion.

“While religious discrimination must be forbidden and fought, this internal VA memo lacks any factual basis or rationale,” said Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., ranking member of the Senate Veterans’ Affairs Committee. “It raises the specter of dividing the veteran community and favoring some religions over others.”

In a department-wide memo distributed Monday, VA Secretary Doug Collins said that a new department task force will “review all instances of anti-Christian bias” throughout VA operations. That includes “adverse responses to requests for religious exemption” and “any observations of mistreatment for not participating in events or activities inconsistent with Christian views.”

In the past, some employees have claimed discrimination for being required to provide treatment of LGBTQ+ individuals or birth control medication to patients, claiming religious objections. Advocates have countered that veterans should not have their medical options curtailed because of individuals’ personal beliefs.

Collins memo also asks employees to report “any mistreatment or reprimand issued in response to displays of Christian imagery or symbols.”

In February, Collins ordered that displays of flags not in keeping with VA messaging — including LGBTQ+ Pride flags and other advocacy banners — be removed from department workspaces and common areas. It is not clear if flags with Christian imagery will now be exempted from that policy.

In addition to his VA leadership role, Collins serves as an Air Force Reserve Chaplain and is a practicing Southern Baptist.

President Donald Trump in February ordered VA and 15 other agencies to establish the anti-Christian-bias task forces to “end the anti-Christian weaponization of government.” He claimed that past administrations’ support for abortion rights and diversity efforts amounted to an attack on Christian beliefs.

Democratic lawmakers have disputed that. Blumenthal said that the new task force undermines efforts to ensure all veterans receive care and respect.

“The First Amendment ensures that all religions and faiths are treated equally, with full freedom of worship,” he said.

Officials from the advocacy group Americans United for the Separation of Church and State have called Trump’s anti-Christian task force “a Christian nationalist crusade” and accused the administration of using religious freedom misinformation “to justify bigotry and discrimination.”

Leo covers Congress, Veterans Affairs and the White House for Military Times. He has covered Washington, D.C. since 2004, focusing on military personnel and veterans policies. His work has earned numerous honors, including a 2009 Polk award, a 2010 National Headliner Award, the IAVA Leadership in Journalism award and the VFW News Media award.