Does Your TRICARE Supplement Insurance Plan Fit Your Family?

When it comes to your health care, there’s no “one-size-fits-all” solution. TRICARE offers generous coverage, but it was never designed to cover everything.

That’s why some military associations and companies offer different types of TRICARE supplement insurance plans - designed for military families in many different situations - whether you’re on active duty, in the National Guard or Reserves, or already retired.

But how do you ­­decide which plan is best for you? It depends on many factors:

· Where do you usually get your medical care?

· Do you or a family member have an ongoing medical issue?

· Are you looking for a supplement that mainly helps to protect your budget against big medical expenses?

· Would you rather have a plan that limits how much you’ll pay out of pocket for both regular check-ups and more serious health situations?

Most TRICARE supplement insurance plans fall into one of three offerings: Inpatient and Outpatient TRICARE Select Supplement, Inpatient-Only TRICARE Select Supplement, or TRICARE Prime Supplement.

Let’s take a quick look at each type of coverage to help you see which option might be the best fit for your family.

Inpatient and Outpatient Coverage: TRICARE Select Supplement - More Comprehensive Benefits to Handle Routine Care PLUS Serious Medical Issues

If you’re looking for a supplement to help take care of co-payments for normal doctor visits in addition to helping to protect your wallet against high cost-shares and excess charges associated with hospital stays and larger medical bills, take a closer look at Inpatient and Outpatient supplements for those under TRICARE Select.

Most Inpatient and Outpatient plans are specifically set up to supplement TRICARE benefits - once any applicable TRICARE deductibles are met. They help cover TRICARE co-payments and cost-shares for a wide range of situations - from doctor visits for a sinus infection to broken bones or even major medical problems like a hospital stay caused by a heart attack.

In addition, some supplements cover excess charges, which sometimes happens when your TRICARE-authorized doctor charges you more than what TRICARE allows. If your doctor does, you’re responsible for the “excess” amount, up to 15% above the TRICARE allowed amount. This can be an important benefit to consider when choosing a supplement.

With an Inpatient and Outpatient TRICARE Select Supplement, you’ll generally eliminate many of the out-of-pocket expenses TRICARE leaves for you.

This type of coverage can also be an ideal solution if you or a family member have a medical condition which requires more frequent doctor visits or ongoing prescription drugs.

But there is a trade-off: Premiums for this more extensive coverage are generally higher than other types of TRICARE supplements.

Inpatient-Only Coverage: TRICARE Select Supplement - A Safety Net Against Big Hospital Bills

Some military families covered by TRICARE don’t mind handling co-payments for routine medical care. But they’re worried about the impact to their budget in the event of a sudden hospital stay caused by an accident or a serious medical condition.

Inpatient-Only supplement plans can help eliminate those concerns for those under TRICARE Select.

As the name implies, Inpatient-Only coverage does not provide benefits for routine doctor visits or ongoing outpatient care for a health issue. An Inpatient-Only plan kicks in when you’re admitted to the hospital - when medical bills, including cost-shares and excess charges, can quickly escalate.

If your budget can handle the TRICARE co-payments for routine medical care, an Inpatient-Only plan can be a good “just in case” back-up to help protect your finances against higher cost-shares and possible excess charges associated with a hospital bill.

Plus, because these types of plans aren’t picking up the cost for general care in a doctor’s office, premiums for Inpatient-Only plans are often more economical.

TRICARE Prime Coverage: TRICARE Prime Supplement - Practically Eliminating Out-Of-Pocket Medical Expenses

If you’re covered by TRICARE Prime and want a plan to cover co-payments for your care, a TRICARE Prime supplement can be a good solution for you.

TRICARE Prime supplements are usually set up to take care of the co-payments for outpatient care, hospital stays, emergency care, medical supplies and more. This can bring important peace of mind … especially for busy families who are often juggling other expenses at the same time.

With a TRICARE Prime supplement, you’ll likely be able to get the medical care you need without worrying about extra costs because the supplement picks up the tab for Prime’s co-payments.

In addition, if you’re using the TRICARE Prime Point of Service (POS) option, a TRICARE Prime supplement may help pay the cost-shares and any excess charges once your POS deductible has been met.

Choosing A TRICARE Supplement That Fits Your Family

