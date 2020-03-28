First Air Force Academy cadet tests positive for COVID-19

A cadet at the Air Force Academy tested positive for COVID-19 one day after the service academy announced an employee had tested positive for the virus.

The cadet is the first at the service academy to contract the virus, and has been staying in a single-occupancy room while continuing academic courses virtually.

“Academy officials will continue to monitor the individual’s health,” the Air Force Academy said in a news release Friday.

“Academy personnel and cadets who may have come in close contact with the cadet have been identified and are being monitored.”

On Thursday, the Air Force Academy confirmed the employee who tested positive for the virus was receiving care at a Colorado Springs hospital. The Air Force Academy said Thursday it did not believe the employee was in contact with cadets.

In light of the COVID-19 pandemic, cadets started remote learning classes on Wednesday and plan to complete the academic school year through virtual courses.

Additionally, the Air Force Academy raised its Health Protection Condition Tuesday to level Charlie, indicating the assessed risk is substantial and there has been sustained community transmission.

There are more than 100,000 reported cases of COVID-19 in the U.S., according to Johns Hopkins University. Within Colorado, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention claims there are more than 1,400 confirmed cases.