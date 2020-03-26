Air Force Academy employee tests positive for COVID-19, days after service academy upgraded to HPCON Charlie

An employee at the Air Force Academy has tested positive for COVID-19, according to the service academy.

The employee, who was not identified, is currently receiving care at a Colorado Springs hospital and is on the mend. The Air Force Academy doesn’t believe that the employee interacted with cadets.

“There is no indication the individual had any direct or indirect contact with cadets,” The Air Force Academy said in a news release Wednesday. “Academy officials will continue to monitor the situation and other Academy personnel who came in contact with the individual have been asked to self-quarantine for 14 days and take appropriate actions if they develop symptoms.”

The update comes after the Air Force Academy declared a public health emergency and upped its Health Protection Condition to level Charlie as COVID-19 cases in the U.S. continue to increase. That means that the assessed risk is substantial and there has been sustained community transmission.

“Stay safe by limiting your interaction outside your home…stay in touch by reaching out virtually and contacting friends, family and each other to combat any feeling of isolation…and stay flexible as we find our ‘new normal in the coming days and weeks,” Col. Brian Hartless, commander of the 10th Air Base Wing, wrote in a letter Tuesday to the service academy community.

Although the service academy is only open for official business, cadets started remote learning on Wednesday and plan to complete the academic school year through virtual courses.

There are more than 54,000 cases of COVID-19 within the U.S., including nearly 1,000 in Colorado, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.