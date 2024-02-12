Since the start of the Israel-Hamas war in October, Iran-backed Houthi militants have sent a relentless barrage of missiles and attack drones at commercial vessels and Navy ships in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden.

The Navy now arguably finds itself in a proxy war with the Yemen-based Houthis, and the men and women aboard American destroyers in the region are facing a level of maritime hostility that the sea service hasn’t encountered since World War II.

Below is a running list of every instance where a Navy ship or jet has shot down a Houthi attack, and every instance where the United States and its allies have hit back at Houthi sites in Yemen, since October.

The list is based on incidents publicly confirmed and announced by U.S. Central Command, or CENTCOM, as well as reporting by Military Times and The Associated Press.

U.S. destroyer are confirmed to have participated in at least the following number of incidents, according to CENTCOM:

-USS Thomas Hudner: 2

-USS Gravely: 4

-USS Mason: 7

-USS Laboon: 8

-USS Carney: 10

FEBRUARY 2024

Feb. 10, 2024: U.S. forces struck two unmanned surface vessels and three mobile anti-ship cruise missiles that were prepared to launch against ships in the Red Sea. CENTCOM did not disclose which U.S. assets were involved in these strikes.

Feb. 9, 2024: U.S. forces struck two mobile unmanned surface drones, four mobile anti-ship cruise missiles and one mobile land attack cruise missile that were prepared to launch against ships in the Red Sea. CENTCOM did not disclose which U.S. assets were involved in these strikes.

Feb. 8, 2024: U.S. forces conducted seven strikes against four Houthi unmanned surface drones and seven mobile anti-ship cruise missiles that were prepared to launch against ships in the Red Sea.

Feb. 7, 2024: CENTCOM forces conducted “self-defense” strikes against two Houthi mobile anti-ship cruise missiles in Yemen that were set to launch. Later, CENTCOM forces conducted another strike against a Houthi mobile land attack cruise missile prepared to launch. CENTCOM did not disclose which U.S. assets were involved in these strikes.

Feb. 6, 2024: Houthi militants fired six anti-ship ballistic missiles from Yemen toward the southern Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden. The Navy destroyer Laboon shot down one of the anti-ship ballistic missiles that was attempting to hit the M/V Star Nasia, a Marshall Islands-flagged, Greek-owned and -operated bulk carrier transiting the Gulf of Aden.

Other missiles targeted a Barbados-flagged, U.K.-owned cargo ship, M/V Morning Tide that was operating in the southern Red Sea, but they did not strike the ship.

Confirmed U.S. assets involved: USS Laboon.

The Navy destroyer Laboon at work in the Red Sea in December. (Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Alice Husted/Navy)

Feb. 5, 2024: CENTCOM conducted a strike in self-defense against two Houthi surface drones carrying explosives.

Feb. 4, 2024: CENTCOM conducted a strike against a Houthi anti-ship cruise missile in Yemen, as well as a strike against a Houthi land attack cruise missile. Later, U.S. forces struck four anti-ship cruise missiles, all of which were prepared to launch.

Feb. 3, 2024: CENTCOM conducted strikes against six Houthi anti-ship cruise missiles prepared to launch against ships in the Red Sea. Later, U.S. and allied forces conducted strikes against 36 Houthi targets at 13 locations in Iranian-backed Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen.

(U.S. Central Command)

Feb. 2, 2024: The Navy destroyer Carney engaged and shot down an aerial drone over the Gulf of Aden. Later, CENTCOM conducted strikes against four Houthi attack drones in Yemen that were prepared to launch. That same day, the Navy destroyer Laboon and F/A-18 Super Hornet jets from the Dwight D. Eisenhower Carrier Strike Group engaged and shot down seven drones over the Red Sea.

Confirmed U.S. assets involved: USS Carney, USS Laboon and F/A-18s from the Dwight D. Eisenhower Carrier Strike Group.

Feb. 1, 2024: CENTCOM conducted strikes against 10 Houthi attack drones and a drone ground control station in Yemen. The same day, U.S. forces engaged and shot down another drone over the Gulf of Aden. U.S. forces also destroyed an explosive-laden Houthi surface drone in the Red Sea. Later, two anti-ship ballistic missiles were launched from Houthi areas in Yemen toward the M/V Koi in the Red Sea, a Liberian-flagged, Bermuda-owned cargo ship.

(U.S. Central Command)

JANUARY 2024

Jan. 31, 2024: The Navy destroyer Carney shot down an anti-ship ballistic missile fired from Yemen toward the Gulf of Aden. Later in the day, the Carney engaged and shot down three Iranian air drones in its vicinity.

Confirmed U.S. assets involved: USS Carney.

Jan. 31, 2024: U.S. forces destroyed a Houthi surface-to-air missile prepared to launch from Yemen.

Jan. 30, 2024: The Navy destroyer Gravely shot down an anti-ship cruise missile fired over the Red Sea. It got within a nautical mile of the Navy destroyer Gravely. The warship used its Phalanx Close-In Weapons System to take the missile out, a defense official later confirmed.

Confirmed U.S. assets involved: USS Gravely.

Jan. 27, 2024: The British warship HMS Diamond shot down a Houthi drone in the Red Sea, using its Sea Viper missile system.

Jan. 27, 2024: U.S. forces struck a Houthi anti-ship missile in Yemen that was aimed at the Red Sea and prepared to launch.

Jan. 26, 2024: Houthis fired one anti-ship ballistic missile from Yemen and struck the Marshall Islands-flagged oil tanker M/V Marlin Luanda in the Gulf of Aden. Following the missile strike, a major fire ensued in one of the cargo holds, but no injuries were reported. The Navy destroyer Carney, the French Navy frigate FS Alsace and Indian Navy frigate INS Visakhapatnam all responded and the ship remained seaworthy.

Confirmed U.S. assets involved: USS Carney.

Jan. 26, 2024: Houthis launched a missile at the Navy destroyer Carney while it patrolled the Gulf of Aden, and the warship shot it down. It was believed to be the first direct attack on a U.S. Navy ship since hostilities broke out in October.

Confirmed U.S. assets involved: USS Carney.

Sailors assigned to the Navy destroyer Carney in the ship’s Combat Information Center. (Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Aaron Lau/Navy)

Jan. 24, 2024: Two American-flagged ships carrying cargo for the U.S. defense and state departments came under attack by the Houthis. One missile landed in the Gulf of Aden, while two others were successfully engaged and shot down by the Navy destroyer Gravely.

Confirmed U.S. assets involved: USS Gravely.

Earlier that day, U.S. forces struck two Houthi anti-ship missiles in Yemen that were aimed into the southern Red Sea and were prepared to launch.

Jan. 22, 2024: U.S. and allied forces struck eight Houthi targets in Yemen. The U.S. and U.K. used warship- and submarine-launched Tomahawk missiles and fighter jets to take out Houthi missile storage sites and launchers.

Jan. 20, 2024: U.S. forces struck a Houthi anti-ship missile that was aimed into the Gulf of Aden and was prepared to launch.

Jan. 19, 2024: U.S. forces conducted strikes against three Houthi anti-ship missiles that were aimed into the southern Red Sea and were prepared to launch. The strikes were carried out by F/A-18 Super Hornets off the aircraft carrier Dwight D. Eisenhower.

Confirmed U.S. assets involved: F/A-18 aircraft off the Dwight D. Eisenhower aircraft carrier.

(U.S. Central Command)

Jan. 18, 2024: U.S. forces struck two Houthi anti-ship missiles that were aimed into the southern Red Sea and were prepared to launch. The strikes were carried out by F/A-18 Super Hornets. Later, Houthi militants launched two anti-ship ballistic missiles at M/V Chem Ranger, a Marshall Islands-flagged, U.S.-owned, Greek-operated tanker ship. The crew observed the missiles impact the water near the ship and there were no reported injuries or damage to the ship.

Confirmed U.S. assets involved: Navy F/A-18 Super Hornets.

Jan. 17, 2024: A one-way attack drone was launched from Yemen and struck the M/V Genco Picardy, a Marshall Islands-flagged, U.S.-owned and -operated bulk carrier ship, in the Gulf of Aden. There were no injuries and some damage reported. Later, U.S. forces conducted strikes on 14 Houthi missiles that were loaded and ready to fire in Yemen.

The strikes followed the official announcement that the U.S. put the Houthis back on its list of specially designated global terrorists. The sanctions that come with the formal designation are meant to sever violent extremist groups from their sources of financing.

Jan. 16, 2024: U.S. forces struck and destroyed four Houthi anti-ship ballistic missiles prepared to launch from Yemen. Later, Houthis launched an anti-ship ballistic missile from Yemen into international shipping lanes in the southern Red Sea. M/V Zografia, a Maltese-flagged bulk carrier, reported it was struck but seaworthy and continuing its transit. There were no reported injuries.

Navy Times editor Geoff Ziezulewicz explains’ the U.S. Navy’s role in the Red Sea as Houthi rebels continue their attacks.

Jan. 15, 2024: U.S. forces detected an anti-ship ballistic missile fired toward the southern Red Sea’s commercial shipping lanes. The missile failed in flight and impacted on land in Yemen. Later, Houthis fired an anti-ship ballistic missile from Yemen and struck the M/V Gibraltar Eagle, a Marshall Islands-flagged, U.S.-owned and -operated container ship. The ship reported no injuries or significant damage.

Jan. 14, 2024: Houthis fired an anti-ship cruise missile from Yemen toward the Navy destroyer Laboon, which was operating in the southern Red Sea. The missile was shot down off the coast of Yemen by U.S. fighter jets.

Confirmed U.S. assets involved: USS Laboon; fighter jets.

Jan. 13, 2024: The Navy destroyer Carney struck a Houthi radar site in Yemen using Tomahawk Land Attack Missiles.

Confirmed U.S. assets involved: USS Carney.

(Navy)

Jan. 11, 2024: Houthis fired an anti-ship ballistic missile from Yemen into international shipping lanes in the Gulf of Aden.

Shortly after, the U.S. and British militaries bombed scores of sites used by the Houthis in Yemen, a massive retaliatory strike using warship- and submarine-launched Tomahawk missiles and fighter jets. Support came from Australia, Canada, the Netherlands, and Bahrain. The U.S. Air Force’s Mideast command said it struck more than 60 targets at 16 sites, including “command-and-control nodes, munitions depots, launching systems, production facilities and air defense radar systems.” The strikes marked the first U.S. military response against the Houthis in Yemen for the persistent campaign of drone and missile attacks on commercial ships since the start of the war in Israel.

With air strikes and missiles launched from around the region, the U.S. and U.K. struck back at Iran-backed rebels targeting commercial shipping in the Red Sea.

Jan. 9, 2024: Houthi rebels launched a “complex attack” of drones and missiles targeting ships in the Red Sea. F/A-18 Super Hornets from the aircraft carrier Dwight D. Eisenhower, the destroyers Gravely, Mason and Laboon and the British warship HMS Diamond downed 18 drones, two cruise missiles and an anti-ship missile.

Confirmed U.S. assets involved: F/A-18 Super Hornets from the aircraft carrier Dwight D. Eisenhower, USS Gravely, USS Laboon and USS Mason.

Jan. 6, 2024: The Navy destroyer Laboon shot down in self-defense an air drone over the Red Sea fired by Houthis in Yemen.

Confirmed U.S. assets involved: USS Laboon.

Jan. 2, 2024: Houthis fired two anti-ship ballistic missiles from Houthi controlled areas in Yemen into the southern Red Sea.

USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69) conducts flight operations in response to increased Iranian-backed Houthi malign behavior in the Red Sea, Jan. 22, 2024. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Kaitlin Watt)

DECEMBER 2023

Dec. 30-31, 2023: The Singapore-flagged, Denmark-owned and -operated container ship Maersk Hangzhou reported it was struck by a missile while transiting the southern Red Sea. The Navy destroyers Gravely and Laboon responded, and while responding, the Gravely shot down two anti-ship ballistic missiles fired from Yemen toward the ships.

Hours later, four boats tried to attack the same ship, but U.S. forces opened fire, killing several of the armed crews. U.S. helicopters from the Eisenhower and Gravely responded. The small boats fired upon the U.S. helicopters with crew-served weapons and small arms. The Navy helicopters returned fire, sinking three of the four small boats, and killing the crews. The fourth boat fled the area.

Confirmed U.S. assets involved: USS Gravely and USS Laboon; helicopters from the aircraft carrier Dwight D. Eisenhower.

Dec. 28, 2023: The Navy destroyer Mason shot down one drone and one anti-ship ballistic missile in the southern Red Sea fired by the Houthis.

Confirmed U.S. assets involved: USS Mason.

Sailors at work aboard the Navy destroyer Mason in January in the Red Sea. (Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Chris Krucke/Navy)

Dec. 26, 2023: The Navy destroyer Laboon and other U.S. forces shot down a dozen drones, three anti-ship ballistic missiles and two land attack missiles in the Red Sea over a 10-hour period.

Confirmed U.S. assets involved: USS Laboon, F/A-18 Super Hornets from the aircraft carrier Dwight D. Eisenhower.

Dec. 23, 2023: The Navy destroyer Laboon shot down four attack drones that were “inbound” to the warship in the Red Sea. After shooting down the drones, the Laboon responded to distress calls after two commercial vessels came under attack.

Confirmed U.S. assets involved: USS Laboon.

Dec. 18, 2023: Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin announced the creation of Operation Prosperity Guardian, a new initiative between the U.S. and a host of other nations to protect ships transiting the Red Sea that come under attack by the Houthis.

Dec. 18, 2023: A chemical/oil tanker motor vessel, the Cayman Islands-flagged Swan Atlantic, was attacked by a one-way attack drone and an anti-ship ballistic missile launched from Yemen. It reported being hit and requested assistance. The Navy destroyer Carney responded.

Confirmed U.S. assets involved: USS Carney.

Dec. 16, 2023: The Navy destroyer Carney, operating in the Red Sea, took out a swarm of 14 air attack drones launched from Yemen.

U.S. ships & assets involved: USS Carney.

Dec. 15, 2023: A drone launched from Yemen struck the Liberian-flagged Motor Vessel AL JASRAH as it was traveling south in the Red Sea, which caused a fire that was later extinguished. Later, Houthi forces launched two ballistic missiles towards the international shipping lanes in the Bab el-Mandeb Strait. One of these struck the Liberian-flagged M/V PALATIUM 3, which reported that it was on fire. The Navy destroyer Mason responded and rendered assistance.

Confirmed U.S. assets involved: USS Mason.

The Navy destroyer Mason gets resupplied by the aircraft carrier Dwight D. Eisenhower in the Red Sea in January. (Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Chris Krucke/Navy)

Dec. 14, 2023: A ballistic missile was fired from Yemen toward the international shipping lane north of the Bab el-Mandeb Strait.

Dec. 13, 2023: In the southern Red Sea, the Navy destroyer Mason responded to a mayday call from the Marshall Islands-flagged tanker Motor Vessel Ardmore Encounter, which was under attack from Houthi forces. While responding to the distress call, the Mason shot down a drone.

Confirmed U.S. assets involved: USS Mason.

Dec. 11, 2023: The Navy destroyer Mason came to the aid of a commercial ship, the Motor Tanker Strinda, that was struck by a cruise missile in the Red Sea’s Bab el-Mandeb Strait.

Confirmed U.S. assets involved: USS Mason.

Dec. 9, 2023: The French navy announced the frigate Languedoc shot down two Houthi drones in the Red Sea that were launched from Yemen.

Dec. 6, 2023: The Navy destroyer Mason shot down an air drone that was launched from Yemen.

U.S. ships & assets involved: USS Mason.

Dec. 3, 2023: The Navy destroyer Carney shot down multiple air drones during an hours-long drone and missile assault against commercial ships by Houthis in the Red Sea.

Confirmed U.S. assets involved: USS Carney.

Flight ops aboard the aircraft carrier Dwight D. Eisenhower in the Red Sea in January. (Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Kaitlin Watt/Navy)

NOVEMBER 2023

Nov. 29, 2023: The Navy destroyer Carney, sailing near the Bab el-Mandeb Strait, shot down a drone launched from Yemen.

Confirmed U.S. assets involved: USS Carney.

Nov 26-27, 2023: The Navy destroyer Mason, with allied ships and associated aircraft from a coalition counter-piracy task force, responded to a distress call from the commercial vessel M/V Central Park that it was under attack by an unknown entity. Later, two ballistic missiles fired from Yemen were launched in the direction of the Mason and Central Park, but the missiles landed in the Gulf of Aden approximately ten nautical miles from the ships.

Confirmed U.S. assets involved: USS Mason.

Nov. 23, 2023: The Navy destroyer Thomas Hudner shot down “multiple one-way attack drones” while operating in the Red Sea.

Confirmed U.S. assets involved: USS Thomas Hudner.

Nov. 15, 2023: The Navy destroyer Thomas Hudner shot down an air drone in the Red Sea.

Confirmed U.S. assets involved: USS Thomas Hudner.

A junior officer stands watch aboard the Navy destroyer Thomas Hudner on Nov. 1, 2023 in the Red Sea. (MC2 Jordan Klineizquierdo/Navy)

OCTOBER 2023

Oct. 19, 2023: The Navy destroyer Carney, in the northern Red Sea, intercepted three land attack cruise missiles and several drones that were launched by Houthi forces in Yemen. The action by the Carney is believed to signal the first shots fired by the U.S. military in the wake of the Palestinian militant group Hamas’ Oct. 7 attack on Israel.

Confirmed U.S. assets involved: USS Carney.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

