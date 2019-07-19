The U.S. Navy has stopped searching for the sailor believed to have toppled off an aircraft carrier into the Arabian Sea on Wednesday morning.

In a prepared statement sent to Navy Times, the U.S. 5th Fleet in Bahrain said officials had called off all rescue efforts after “extensive efforts to locate the sailor” by the aircraft carrier Abraham Lincoln, the guided-missile cruiser Leyte Gulf, Patrol Squadrons 10 and 40 and the Spanish guided-missile frigate Méndez Núñez failed.

The sailor served in Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron 5, the Norfolk-based World Famous Nightdippers.

Navy Times is withholding the name of the sailor until 72 hours after next of kin notification, in keeping with the longstanding policy of the sea service.

The sailor remains listed as Duty Status Whereabouts Unknown.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the family, friends and shipmates of our lost sailor,” said Vice Adm. Jim Malloy, the commander of the U.S. 5th Fleet.

“During this tragic time, I want to thank the Spanish Álvaro de Bazán-class frigate Méndez Núñez for their assistance in the search operations, and all the sailors involved in the search for their valiant efforts to find our shipmate.”

Officials at 5th Fleet added that a previous statement from the command was incorrect.