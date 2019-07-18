Four warships from three countries are searching the Arabian Sea for a sailor declared missing from the aircraft carrier Abraham Lincoln on Wednesday.

“A sailor was reported missing on board the Lincoln, prompting the command to hold a man overboard drill which verified the sailor as missing,” said Lt. Samuel Boyle, a Navy spokesman at the Pentagon.

"A search of the ship did not turn up the sailor, prompting the at sea search. "

Lincoln and two of its escorts — the guided-missile cruiser Leyte Gulf and the Spanish guided-missile frigate Méndez Núñez — have been joined in the hunt by Pakistan’s guided-missile frigate Aslat, according to a prepared statement provided by the U.S. 5th Fleet to Navy Times.

The Navy has marked the unidentified sailor’s status as “Duty Status Whereabouts Unknown" while the search continues.