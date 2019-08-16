The Pensacola News Journal reported Thursday that the midair incident happened Wednesday while the demonstration team practiced at Naval Air Station Pensacola, Florida.

The No. 3 jet made momentary contact with the underside of No. 1′s outer wing during the Diamond 360 maneuver, a Navy spokeswoman told the News Journal.

Only a minimal scratch was found, according to the News Journal.

The team’s weekend performance in Chicago at its annual Air and Water show will continue as scheduled, but the jets involved in the incident will be replaced. The two pilots involved in the incident will perform in Chicago, Navy spokeswoman Lt. Michelle Tucker told the News Journal.