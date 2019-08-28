MUSKEGON, Mich. — A 61-year-old man has been charged in the theft of artifacts from a western Michigan museum that’s housed on a World War II-era warship.

Muskegon County Prosecutor D.J. Hilson says John Anthony Zaputil is named in a warrant this week charging him with larceny.

Hilson said Zaputil is from Iowa, but had been staying at a Muskegon-area hotel in recent months.

Zaputil declined to comment, citing the advice of an attorney.

The Muskegon Chronicle reports Zaputil is a licensed osteopathic physician in Michigan.

Police have said about a dozen items were taken Aug. 3 from the USS LST 393 Veterans Museum in Muskegon, including medals, a shoulder patch and lapel pins.

Hilson says they weren’t immediately recovered.

WOOD-TV reports a surveillance photo helped lead investigators to Zaputil.