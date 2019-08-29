LOS ANGELES — Coast Guard officials say they have seized $38.5 million worth of cocaine from suspected smugglers — some of whom evaded arrest — off Central and South America.

The crew of the San Pedro-based Sentinel-class fast response cutter Robert Ward and another Coast Guard vessel from Boston recovered more than 2,800 pounds (1,270 kilograms) of pure, uncut cocaine in their latest busts .

The second vessel, the Famous-class medium endurance cutter Seneca, seized some of the cocaine from a fishing boat flying a Costa Rican flag last month, Lt. Benjamin Davne, commanding officer of the Robert Ward, said on Thursday.

Three people on board were arrested and might face conspiracy to distribute cocaine charges, authorities said.

Coast Guard crew members guard cocaine on Thursday in Los Angeles. (Chris Carlson/AP)

The Robert Ward recovered the remainder a week ago after suspected smugglers dumped it into the ocean for a faster escape as the Coast Guard unsuccessfully pursued their vessel.

"We get the drugs in bulk when they're the most vulnerable on the high seas," Rear Adm. Peter Gautier said.

The Robert Ward returned to the Port of Los Angeles on Thursday.

Authorities believe cartels have been smuggling the narcotics and say seizing the cocaine will save lives because the drugs won’t reach the streets.

Gautier said the Coast Guard's efforts have disrupted smugglers' operations in the region.