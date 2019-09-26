BEIRUT — A Lebanese journalist returned home to Beirut on Wednesday after being mistakenly detained last week in Greece on suspicion of involvement in a 1985 TWA airline hijacking.

A Greek police statement said the name on the man’s passport came up on a European police computer system as that of a man wanted by Germany over the hijacking, in which an American was killed.

Mohamed Saleh, 65, was detained for five days while on a cruise ship touring southern Europe. He told reporters upon his arrival in Beirut that he was charged by a “country that I never visited in my life.” He was referring to Germany.

Asked if he plans to take legal action against Greece and Germany, Saleh said he will discuss it with his lawyer and decide later.

“I am a retired man who was going to enjoy a vacation and received what I don’t wish on anyone,” he said.

Mohammed Saleh who was detained in Greece last week, speaks to journalists after his arrival at the Rafik Hariri International Airport in Beirut, Lebanon, Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019. Saleh, a Lebanese journalist who was mistakenly detained in Greece on suspicion of involvement in a 1985 TWA hijacking, arrived home to Lebanon. (Bilal Hussein/AP)

Greek police said the name on his passport had come up on a European police computer system as that of a man wanted by Germany over the hijacking, in which an American was killed.

× Fear of missing out? Sign up for the Navy Times Daily News Roundup to receive the top Navy stories every afternoon. Thanks for signing up. By giving us your email, you are opting in to the Navy Times Daily News Roundup.

TWA Flight 847 was commandeered by hijackers shortly after taking off from Athens on June 14, 1985. It originated in Cairo and had San Diego as its final destination, with stops scheduled in Athens, Rome, Boston and Los Angeles.