A year after pioneering 24-hour around-the-clock service for sailors worldwide who need help with everything from uniform regs to missing pay, a second MyNavy Career Center Contact Center opened last week.

The sea service debuted its call center last year in Millington, Tennessee. On Friday, the Navy launched a sister facility at Virginia’s Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek-Fort Story.

Both are designed to answer questions from sailors or their families over the phone, by online chat, email or self-service internet kiosks.

“We’ll never have an issue of dropping service because we have two different places with enough agents to meet the demand that we can expect from hundreds of thousands of people — as well as in the event that there’s some sort of scheduled or unscheduled outage,” said Rear Adm. Jeffrey W. Hughes, the deputy chief of naval personnel, during a Friday ribbon-cutting ceremony at the new facility.

“We can move all of that work from one site to the other. We don’t want to ever miss a call or not be as responsive as we possibly can.”

Nearly a year later, success at Navy call center It opened to great fanfare, promising a tiered system that linked sailors to the online self-service MyNavy Portal, front line customer service representatives who could help with other inquiries and, in the background, subject matter experts who could get to the heart of any problem and solve it.

Like the Millington center, the Norfolk office promises a tiered help system that links sailors to the online self-service MyNavy Portal, front line customer service representatives who tackle other inquiries or, in the background, subject matter experts who try to get to the heart of trickier problems and solve them.

Hughes estimates up to 100 customer service agents will staff the Virginia operation — about half the size of Millington’s center — but officials say the manpower will be matched to the volume of calls they receive, and that’s not known yet.

In the span of nearly a year, the Tennessee center completed more than 330,000 service requests, according to data provided to Navy Times.

Just under one out of every five of those requests involved selection board correspondence. But over the past 11 months, approximately 40,500 other sailors got help on their pay or travel claims; 36,000 more needed a hand with electronic personnel action requests; and 30,000 others had their reserve retirement packages processed, among other successes.

Officials calculate that 93 percent of the requests flowing to the Millington center were closed in under three days and 81 percent of customers left satisfied with the help they received.

“We’re continuing to learn and we get better every day,” said Hughes.