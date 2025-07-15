A Coast Guard rescue crew received distinguished awards for helping save the lives of those trapped in Kerrville, Texas, after historic flooding in the Central Texas region, according to the Coast Guard.

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem presented first responders from Coast Guard Rescue 6553 crew with medals Friday for helping evacuate campers and staff from Camp Mystic, an all-girls Christian summer camp in Kerr County, Texas, on July 4 after the Guadalupe River swelled to a record-setting 37 feet and inundated the area with water.

“This is what the men and women of the Coast Guard do,” Noem said in a Coast Guard release. “The selfless courage of this crew embodies the spirit and mission of the U.S. Coast Guard.”

Rescue swimmer Petty Officer 3rd Class Scott Ruskan, who’s been profiled extensively for his efforts, was awarded the Distinguished Flying Cross for his “actions, skill and heroism.” Pilot Lt. Ian Hopper received the Distinguished Flying Cross for his “exceptional aeronautical skill and heroism.” And co-pilot Lt. Blair Ogujiofor and flight mechanic Petty Officer 3rd Class Seth Reeves were awarded the Air Medal in honor of their “actions and aeronautical skill.”

In the early morning hours of July 4, Air Station Corpus Christi, Texas, received a call that Kerrville was in dire need of assistance after torrential rainfall caused flash flooding along the Guadalupe River, according to the Coast Guard.

But the location was 150 miles inland in an area the crew didn’t typically travel to.

The four members of Rescue 6553 suited up and flew through harrowing weather conditions in an HC-65E Dolphin helicopter for seven hours to reach the area.

The weather conditions were so dire during the flight that the team was forced to rely solely on navigation instruments on three separate occasions due to decreased visibility.

The crew had to abort the voyage several times before finally reaching Kerrville and Camp Mystic.

After touching down in the area, Ruskan remained on the scene for three hours, triaging survivors while the Rescue 6553 crew airlifted those in need to safety.

“In the face of devastating floods in Texas, this Coast Guard aircrew’s courageous actions saved lives and reaffirmed our vital role in protecting American communities,” said Adm. Kevin Lunday, acting commandant of the U.S. Coast Guard, in the release.

Coast Guard crews, in partnership with state and local authorities, have assisted and rescued 230 people affected by the floods, according to the service.

The catastrophic flooding along the Guadalupe has claimed the lives of at least 132 people in Central Texas, according to The Associated Press, including at least 27 campers and counselors from Camp Mystic.

There were 557 campers and more than 100 staffers at Camp Mystic at the time of the floods, according to NPR.

Riley Ceder is a reporter at Military Times, where he covers breaking news, criminal justice, investigations, and cyber. He previously worked as an investigative practicum student at The Washington Post, where he contributed to the Abused by the Badge investigation.