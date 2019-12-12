A sailor based in Florida was arraigned Thursday in a military courtroom for making threats and unlawfully carrying a concealed and loaded handgun “at or near” his Jacksonville command, according to charge sheets obtained by Navy Times.

Aviation Machinist’s Mate 1st Class Craig William Goodwin also is accused of violating a lawful no-contact order by telephoning an unnamed woman on Oct. 23, plus several other charges.

Goodwin is assigned to Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command, which is co-located with Naval Hospital Jacksonville.

Goodwin’s arraignment arrived amid heightened concerns about the safety of sailors on military bases following mass shootings in Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard and at Naval Air Station Pensacola last week.

On Wednesday morning in Texas, Naval Air Station Corpus Christi also went on lockdown after reports that a man on base threatened coworkers.

He is being held in pretrial confinement, according to hospital spokeswoman Jeanne Casey.

A motions hearing is scheduled for Jan. 31 with a trial slated to start Feb. 24.

Goodwin’s charge sheets do not specify if he brought the handgun into his workplace or how it was discovered, stating only that the alleged incident occurred “at or near” his command around Oct. 22.

It’s also not clear if the woman Goodwin allegedly contacted was a sailor or a civilian coworker or indicate how they know each other.

Goodwin faces another charge alleging that he communicated a threat in August while in Norfolk by telling someone “if I didn’t like you, I could gut you,” according to the court records.

Two other specifications allege that around Oct. 21 while in Jacksonville he threatened to injure an unidentified woman if she called police.

Another charge claims the petty officer threatened to hurt someone when he allegedly stated “in the military I’m trained to kill; if I see you as a threat, I’m trained to eliminate the threat."

The charge sheets do not say if the three threats Goodwin allegedly made targeted the same person or multiple people.

Goodwin’s Navy defense attorney, Lt. Dan Richey, declined to comment on the case, according to hospital spokeswoman Casey.

“Charges are accusations and the accused is presumed innocent until proven guilty," Casey added in an email.

Goodwin enlisted in 1998 and reported to Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command on Oct. 18, according to a Navy biography.

He was assigned to Carrier Early Warning Squadron 113 at Naval Base Ventura County from March 2018 through Oct. 1, 2019 and previously served with Norfolk-based VAW-121 from June 2012 through August 2014.