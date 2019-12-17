HONOLULU — The family of a sailor who shot three civilian shipyard workers at the Pearl Harbor military base before killing himself offered condolences to the relatives of the victims Monday.

Machinist’s Mate Auxiliary Fireman Gabriel Antonio Romero of San Antonio, Texas, killed Roldan Agustin, 49, and Vincent Kapoi Jr., 30, and wounded Roger Nakamine, 36, in the Dec. 4 shooting at the Hawaii base, authorities said.

"The family knows none of their words can replace your lost loved ones or assuage your pain but hopes that you may find strength and solace over the coming months and years," said the statement released by Phil Meyer, a San Antonio lawyer acting as a spokesman for Romero's family.

Romero, 22, was laid to rest Monday, the statement said.

Romero’s job was to provide security for the fast attack submarine Columbia. A motive has not been determined, authorities say.