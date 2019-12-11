WAIPAHU, Hawaii — A civilian worker injured in a shooting at Pearl Harbor’s shipyard last week was released from the hospital on Tuesday.

The Queen’s Medical Center in Honolulu said Roger Nakamine left after spending almost a week in the hospital.

An active duty sailor shot Nakamine and two other civilian Department of Defense employees with his service rifle last Wednesday. The other two civilians died of their wounds.

Sailor who killed two in Pearl Harbor shooting spree identified Navy officials also released the identities of the Department of Defense shipyard workers he killed.

The shooter used his service pistol to kill himself. He has been identified as 22-year-old Machinist’s Mate Auxiliary Fireman Gabriel Antonio Romero, who was providing security to the Los Angeles-class attack submarine Columbia, which was undergoing maintenance at the shipyard.