Coast Guard brings $338M of seized cocaine to San Diego

SAN DIEGO — The U.S. Coast Guard says nearly 20,000 pounds (9,071 kilograms) of cocaine seized in the eastern Pacific Ocean has been brought to San Diego.

The drug haul estimated to be worth about $338 million was offloaded from the cutter Munro at Naval Base San Diego on Monday morning.

In this Nov. 16 photo provided by the Coast Guard, crew members from the cutter Thetis hoist interdicted drugs seized in international waters of the Eastern Pacific Ocean. (Petty Officer 1st Class Mark Barney/Coast Guard via AP)

The cocaine was seized in eight operations by the crews of four cutters between mid-November and mid-January.

The Coast Guard says the campaign against drug cartels involves numerous U.S. agencies as well as the Navy.

Navy Times editor’s note: The interdictions AP is talking about fall under Campaign Martillo, a hemispheric effort to target the illicit trafficking of narcotics. The Eastern Pacific Ocean operations are run by the 11th Coast Guard District based in Alameda, California.

Three of the ships participating in this anti-smuggling campaign were medium endurance cutters from the other side of the United States: Thetis (homeported in Key West, Florida); Resolute (St. Petersburg, Florida); and Tampa (Portsmouth, Virginia).

Munro is a 418-foot national security cutter homeported in Alameda.