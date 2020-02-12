Axe-wielding masked suspect breaks into military museum

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. — Police are looking for a masked suspect caught on surveillance video using an ax to force their way into a Connecticut military museum and steal several items.

Middletown police in a Facebook post say they responded to a burglar alarm at the Greater Middletown Military Museum on Tuesday night.

Surveillance video posted on Facebook shows a hooded and masked person swinging the ax several times at a rear door lock mechanism to break into the museum.

February 11th Break In at the Greater Middletown Military Museum February 12, 2020 Press Release: Break in at the Greater Middletown Military Museum On Tuesday, February 11, 2020 the Middletown Police responded to a burglar alarm at the Greater Middletown Military Museum on Walnut Grove Road. The suspect gained entry taking items from the museum. Officer Aura Smith and K-9 Diezel conducted a track for the suspect and evidence. Evidence to the break in was located by the K-9 team. Review of the video surveillance to the building showed a suspect wearing a mask using an ax to force entry into the building. Through the neighbors app we have also asked residents in the area to check their security cameras to see if the suspect is recorded on video between February 10th at 10pm until February 11th at 7am. Here is a link to the Neighbors by Ring website: https://neighbors.ring.com/n/pGVMrbwXz4 Anyone with any information about the suspect or incident should contact Detective Chris Iovene at 860-638-4148. Posted by Middletown Police Department -Connecticut on Wednesday, February 12, 2020

Officers searched the area for the suspect with the help of a K9 unit but did not find anyone.

Museum officials tell WVIT-TV that the suspect took a replica .45 caliber automatic pistol from a Vietnam War display and did not get anything of value.

Neighbors near the museum have been asked to check their security cameras for any images of the suspect.

The museum opened last year.

Navy Times editor’s note: Authorities in Connecticut have asked readers in Middletown to check their security cameras to see if the suspect is recorded on video between Feb. 10 at around 10 p.m. until Feb. 11 at 7 a.m. Anyone with information is urged to contact Detective Chris Iovene at 860-638-4148.