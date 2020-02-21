Midshipman dies after being found unresponsive at Naval Academy

A midshipman died Thursday night after being found unresponsive in Bancroft Hall at the U.S. Naval Academy, the school announced early Friday.

The cause of the death is being investigated but no foul play is suspected, the Academy said in a news release. Bancroft Hall is a large complex that houses dormitories and other facilities.

Details about the midshipman were not available early Friday nor were circumstances surrounding the death. The midshipman’s identity is being withheld for 24 hours after next-of-kin notification.

Cmdr. Alana Garas, an Academy spokesperson, declined to answer additional questions early Friday.

“The Naval Academy is supporting the midshipman’s family, friends, and loved ones during this time of grief,” the school said in a news release. “Counseling services and support are available to midshipmen, faculty, staff and coaches through chains of command, our chaplains, and the Midshipmen Development Center.”

Earlier this month, Midshipman 3rd Class Duke Carrillo, 21, of Flower Mound, Texas, collapsed during the 1 ½-mile run portion of the the Academy’s semi-annual Physical Readiness Test. Carrillo attended the Academy with his twin brother, Dylan. Another sibling, Jake, is a plebe in the class of 2023.