Navy shutters Naval Base San Diego schoolhouse amid coronavirus cluster

Navy leaders closed a schoolhouse on Naval Base San Diego on Saturday after three sailors tested positive for the new coronavirus, officials announced Tuesday.

Medical investigators have linked all three cases to the schoolhouse, which is why it’s closed indefinitely.

On March 14, a sailor from the amphibious warship Essex who was attending a course at Training Support Command tested positive for COVID-19, according to a prepared statement issued by Naval Education and Training Command.

He had been a student there since Feb. 6. He’s isolated at home, with his movement restricted, as are those who came into close contact with him, officials said.

The other two cases involve an instructor at the training center and a sailor who was assigned to Naval Base Point Loma and was a student in a course there. The latter sailor showed no signs of the illness but was tested and the results were positive for COVID-19.

The three sailors and all others who came into contact with them have been ordered to remain in their residences or quarters.

Although known for the warships that line its piers, Naval Base San Diego is also a major training site. Training Support Center San Diego, for example, is the central hub of support for Naval Education and Training Command efforts across the entire Pacific Rim, including instruction for surface warfare, submarine, security force, naval aviation and information warfare students.

This is a breaking story and we’ll keep updating it.

× Fear of missing out? Sign up for the Navy Times Daily News Roundup to receive the top Navy stories every afternoon. Thanks for signing up. By giving us your email, you are opting in to the Navy Times Daily News Roundup.