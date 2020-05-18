Navy fires warship’s commanding officer

The commanding officer of the Florida-based cruiser Philippine Sea was relieved of command Monday, officials said.

Other than citing “a loss of confidence,” officials did not clarify why Capt. Erica Hoffmann was fired.

“Many factors weigh into a decision to relieve a commanding officer due to loss of confidence,” Naval Surface Force Atlantic spokeswoman Lt. Cmdr. Richlyn Ivey said in an email.

Hoffmann, who took command of the warship in April 2019, did not immediately respond to an emailed request for comment from Navy Times or to a similar request sent via public affairs officers.

While Ivey confirmed a command investigation connected to Hoffmann has been completed, it remains under review.

“It is inappropriate to comment on the details of the investigation at this time,” she said.

Ivey said Hoffman does not currently face any criminal charges and added that it would be premature to speculate on whether the ousted captain will face other disciplinary or administrative actions.

Hoffmann has been temporarily reassigned to the staff of U.S. 4th Fleet and Capt. Robert Thompson has assumed temporary duties as commanding officer of the ship until a permanent replacement is identified, according to Ivey.