FBI: no second person of interest in Corpus Christi base attack

The FBI said Tuesday that agents no longer suspect that a second individual aided the gunman who attacked Naval Air Station Corpus Christi, Texas, last week.

Agents initially said during a press conference Thursday that 20-year-old Adam Salim Alsahli may not have acted alone and that his abettor may be still at large.

But in a statement Tuesday, the agency said they no longer believe that’s the case.

“While there was initial concern about a potential second person of interest, intense investigation leads us now to believe there was not,” according to a FBI statement released Tuesday. “At this time, there is no imminent threat to the public safety of the Corpus Christi community.”

Alsahli was killed by base security forces after attempting to breach the base Thursday morning in what the FBI is calling a terrorism-related incident.

One sailor was injured after being struck by a round, but her protective vest stopped the bullet and they were released from the hospital later Thursday.

That sailor’s name has not been disclosed but Tuesday’s FBI statement listed her as a female Master-At-Arms 2nd class.

“The heroic actions of the Master-At-Arms 2nd class who risked her life and did not hesitate to engage the subject, as well as the actions of the Navy Security Forces, likely stopped what could have been a much more deadly attack,” the FBI said.

“The Sailor who first encountered the shooter displayed tremendous courage and took immediate action under fire that allowed Navy Security Forces to respond quickly and effectively,” base commanding officer Capt. Christopher Jason said in a statement last week.

The feds have yet to release more details on the incident or the motivations of Alsahli, who was born in Syria and was a U.S. citizen.

Those with knowledge about the incident should call 1-800-CALL-FBI.

“There is no detail too small to share,” the agency said.