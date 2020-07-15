Crews battle Bonhomme Richard blaze for a fourth day

Firefighting crews continue to engage in firefighting efforts aboard the stricken amphibious assault ship Bonhomme Richard, which has been on fire in a San Diego shipyard since Sunday morning.

For the first time since the fire broke out, the Navy has no scheduled press conference to update progress, but Naval Surface Force Pacific spokeswoman Lt. Cmdr. Patricia Kreuzberger said the command “will continue to provide updates via our social media platforms.”

Photos circulating online and confirmed as authentic by a Navy official offer a birds-eye view of the damage to the flattop.

These photos from above the Bonhomme Richard have been circulating. A Navy official confirmed their authenticity. pic.twitter.com/o6xYZU9cpY — Geoff Ziezulewicz (@JournoGeoffZ) July 14, 2020

Navy officials also are warning those looking to donate financially to the Bonhomme Richard crew that they need to be wary of online scams.

A Navy Region Southwest Facebook post “urges the (Navy) family and community members to remain vigilant of fraudulent GoFundMe pages and other fraudulent charities soliciting for donations in response to the fire aboard USS Bonhomme Richard.”

USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6) Sailors, the brave group of firefighters from waterfront commands throughout the region,... Posted by Navy Region Southwest (California,Nevada,New Mexico,Arizona,Colorado,Utah) on Tuesday, July 14, 2020

Navy officials reported progress in fighting the blaze during a Tuesday morning press conference and noted that the ship was stable and the structure was safe.