Navy petty officer, new father dies in motorcycle accident

A U.S. Navy petty officer and new father died earlier this month in a motorcycle accident in San Diego, officials have confirmed.

Electronics Technician (Nuclear) 1st Class Lincoln A. Spencer, 24, was involved in a “solo motorcycle traffic collision” on San Diego’s State Route 163 at about 1 p.m. Oct. 3, Salvador Castro, a California Highway Patrol spokesman, told Navy Times.

Spencer’s wife, Kelsie Spencer, said the accident remains under investigation.

She gave birth to their daughter, Elise, on Sept. 10.

“He was a wonderful, devoted husband and a loving father,” said Kelsie, who is also in the Navy. “This little baby is all he ever wanted, and he did not get nearly enough time with her.”

She declined further comment.

Spencer enlisted in 2014 and was assigned to the aircraft carrier Carl Vinson.

His death came about a month and a half after the Aug. 12 motorcycle death of another sailor in San Diego. Fire Controlman 2nd Class Christopher Anthony Cousins, assigned to the guided-missile cruiser Mobile Bay, also died in a single vehicle crash.