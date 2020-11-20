Navy unveils active duty E-7 selections

The Navy has released its promotion lists for active duty E-7 for fiscal year 2021.

The E-7 selection board was initially postponed as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, but kicked off in October in Millington, Tennessee. The Navy has guaranteed that those selected for promotion will be assigned the original date of rank and will receive any back pay and allowances to compensate for the delay.

Navy Personnel Command said last month that more than 18,000 E-6s were being considered for a total of 4,765 spots. That means there was a 26 percent chance of being promoted to E-7 this time around, in comparison to the 25 percent promotion opportunity last year.

Check to see if your name is on the list here and here.