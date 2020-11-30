Navy announces active duty, reserve officer promotion selections

The Navy has released promotion selection lists for both active duty and reserve officers for the ranks of captain, commander, lieutenant commander and lieutenant in the line and staff corps.

According to a NAVADMIN released Nov. 25, several of the selection board results for FY21 have been postponed due to delays from the COVID-19 pandemic and are still awaiting Senate confirmation.

That includes commander staff corps, and lieutenant commander line and staff corps promotion selection board results for active duty personnel. Lieutenant commander line and staff corps promotion selection board results are also delayed for reservists, and promotions for chief warrant officers W-5, W-4 and W-3 are still pending approval for both active duty and reservists.

The service first announced in March that promotion and selection boards were being postponed indefinitely to safeguard against the spread of COVID-19. But in May, the service revealed that the boards would start up again in July and assured that those selected for promotion would be assigned the original date of rank and receive any back pay and allowances.

♦ Active-duty promotion selections for captain, commander, lieutenant commander and lieutenant

♦ Reserve promotion selections for captain, commander and lieutenant