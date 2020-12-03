Navy unveils lieutenant commander staff corps selection list for reservists

The Navy has unveiled its promotion selections for lieutenant commander staff corps officers who are on the reserve active-status list, according to an ALNAV released Dec. 2.

The Navy previously said that the results of several selection boards for FY21 had been postponed due to complications stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic. Among those were the lieutenant commander Line and Staff Corps selection board results for FY21.

That’s because the Navy announced in March that promotion and selection boards would be postponed indefinitely amid the COVID-19 pandemic. It wasn’t until May that the service announced the boards would resume starting in July.

Due to the delays, the Navy has guaranteed that those selected for promotion would be assigned the original date of rank and receive any back pay and allowances.

*View the promotion list here.