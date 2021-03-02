One sailor dead, five hospitalized after convoy crash near Camp Pendleton

A sailor died and five others were injured Tuesday following a military convoy traffic accident near Camp Pendleton, California.

Five military trucks were traveling in a convoy on southbound Interstate 5, south of Basilone Road at about 6:50 a.m., according to the California Highway Patrol.

“For reasons that are still under investigation, the convoy began to slow, causing a chain reaction collision,” CHP said in a statement. “One of the truck trailers was pushed forward into a cab, causing fatal injuries to the driver.”

In addition to the 26-year-old sailor who died, another sailor in his early 20s suffered serious injuries, while the four others sustained minor injuries, according to the CHP.

Navy officials declined to identify the deceased sailor Tuesday, pending next-of-kin notification, but said the sailors were assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 5.

The sailor who died was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the CHP.

All other victims were taken to Camp Pendleton Naval Hospital and Mission Hospital in Orange County for medical treatment.

× Fear of missing out? Sign up for the Navy Times Daily News Roundup to receive the top Navy stories every afternoon. Thanks for signing up. By giving us your email, you are opting in to the Navy Times Daily News Roundup.

The sailors were en route to Pendleton to pick up equipment for a training exercise, according to Navy Expeditionary Combat Command spokeswoman Lt. Cmdr. Amber Lewis.

Grief counseling services are being provided to the battalion, she said.

“We mourn the loss of our shipmate, our thoughts and prayers are with the sailor’s family,” Lewis said.