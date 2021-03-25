Navy reveals schedule for next round of officer selection boards

The Navy has announced dates for a new wave of officer selection boards this spring.

The selection board for active-duty staff corps lieutenant commanders is slated to begin May 3 and the selection board for unrestricted/restricted line lieutenant commanders is scheduled for May 10, according to a NAVADMIN released this month. Meanwhile, the board for active-duty chief warrant officers 3, 4 and 5 is on the books for May 24.

For those in the Reserve, the selection board for staff corps lieutenant commanders is set for April 14, and for unrestricted/restricted line lieutenant commanders it begins May 24. Lastly, selection boards for chief warrant officers 3, 4 and 5 are set for June 21.

Thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Navy postponed selection, advancement and continuation boards in March 2020 and didn’t resume them again until July. Even so, the service has maintained that the pause would not negatively impact sailors.

Selection boards to resume in July, Navy says “Our overriding commitment is that no Sailor will be disadvantaged by the delay in boards."

“Our overriding commitment is that no Sailor will be disadvantaged by the delay in boards,” said then-Rear Adm. Jeff Hughes, who at the time headed Navy Personnel Command, in a May 2020 news release.

“Although the boards were postponed, those who are selected for promotion can expect to be assigned the original date of rank and receive any back pay and allowances they’re warranted,” Hughes said.