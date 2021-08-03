Super Hornet engine fire prompted emergency landing

An F/A-18E Super Hornet jet made an emergency landing last week following an in-flight engine fire, officials confirmed Tuesday.

The jet, assigned to Strike Fighter Squadron 146, landed safely at Naval Air Station Lemoore, California, on July 26, and there were no injuries, according to Naval Air Forces spokesman Cmdr. Zachary Harrell.

It was on a routine training flight when the mishap occurred, said Harrell, who added that the incident remains under investigation.

While mishap classifications can change as investigations proceed, the Naval Safety Center currently lists the incident as a “Class A” mishap, which involves damages exceeding $2.5 million.

It was at least the fourth Class A mishap involving a Super Hornet this fiscal year, which began Oct. 1, according to safety center data.

There have been 12 Class A aviation mishaps so far in Fiscal Year 2021, up from 11 in Fiscal 2020, according to the safety center.