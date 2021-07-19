Your Navy

‘Apparent bird strike’ hobbles Super Hornet jet

2 hours ago
An F/A-18F Super Hornet, attached to the "Gladiators" of Strike Fighter Squadron 106, lands on the aircraft carrier Gerald R. Ford in March 2020. (Navy)

An F/A-18F Super Hornet made an emergency landing last week following an incident where a bird is suspected to have gone into one of the jet’s engines.

The incident involving “an apparent bird strike” occurred July 12 during a flight near Roanoke, Virginia, according to the Naval Safety Center.

The jet, from Strike Fighter Squadron 106, was undergoing routine training and landed safely with no injuries, according to Naval Air Forces Atlantic spokesman Lt. Cmdr. Robert Myers.

“An investigation is in progress and it will determine the level of damage sustained from the incident,” he said.

The safety center listed the incident as a “Class A” mishap, meaning at least $2.5 million worth of damage.

The jet’s starboard engine and intake were damaged in the incident, according to the safety center.

