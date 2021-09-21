The instructor pilot involved in the crash of a Navy T-45 Goshawk trainer aircraft in Texas over the weekend is no longer in the hospital.

The pilot was discharged from the hospital Sept. 20, a day after the crash, according to an update from the Navy. Officials said after the crash the instructor was in stable condition.

Meanwhile, the student aviator will continue to receive treatment at Parkland Hospital in Dallas and was in serious condition as of Sept. 20, according to the Navy. The student was entangled in power lines after he ejected from the aircraft and was subsequently electrocuted, however, officials have said his injuries are not life threatening.

The incident occurred during a routine training flight from Corpus Christi International Airport, and the aircraft ultimately crashed in Lake Worth, Texas near Joint Reserve Base Fort Worth.

Lake Worth Fire Chief Ryan Arthur said three homes in a civilian neighborhood were harmed, and Fort Worth fire officials said three people in those homes suffered minor injuries, according to local news outlet WFAA.

The trainer aircraft was assigned to Training Air Wing 2 out of Naval Air Station Kingsville, Texas.

At least three other mishaps have occurred this year involving the Goshawk — the other two being an incident in March when a T-45 crashed and another in May when two T-45s collided in mid-air.

An investigation into the Sept. 19 crash is ongoing.