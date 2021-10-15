A junior sailor was sentenced to 30 months in the brig this summer in connection to the death of another sailor in early 2020, according to recently released Navy trial results.

Hospitalman Apprentice Ethan J. Helems was convicted by a military jury in June of involuntary manslaughter, negligent homicide, reckless operation of a vehicle, leaving the scene of a vehicle accident and making a false official statement in connection to the Jan. 1, 2020, death of Hospitalman Thomas Adrian Dion Campbell.

In addition to 30 months confinement, Helems was sentenced to a reduction in grade to E-1 and a bad-conduct discharge, according to Navy records.

His Navy defense attorney did not respond to emails seeking comment.

Both men were assigned to Naval Health Clinic Charleston, South Carolina.

Campbell, one of several people in the bed of a truck Helems was driving, was thrown from the vehicle when it struck a tree aboard Naval Support Activity Charleston at about 1:15 a.m. on New Year’s Day.

Helems’ charge sheet states he was under the influence of alcohol while driving the truck and that he quickly accelerated at one point.

The charge sheet also states that Helems left the scene of the accident without providing assistance and later told Naval Criminal Investigative Service agents that he had left his truck elsewhere and walked back to the barracks.

