Another sailor has died due to COVID-19 complications, at least the second sailor to die from the virus this month, the Navy announced Wednesday.

Senior Chief Master-at-Arms Michael Haberstumpf, 42, died of COVID-19-related complications Oct. 10 at the UNC Medical Center in Chapel Hill, North Carolina, after testing positive for the virus Sept. 2. He was hospitalized Sept. 9.

Haberstumpf was assigned to Joint Special Operations Intelligence Brigade at Fort Bragg in North Carolina.

“We will continue to support his family and shipmates during this difficult time,” a Navy news release said.

At least 70 service members have died from COVID-19 complications, according to Pentagon data, and at least 15 of those have come from the Navy.

The service maintains that no vaccinated sailors have died from COVID-19 complications.

RELATED

Last week, the Navy unveiled the establishment of the COVID Consolidated Disposition Authority, designed to handle the discharging of sailors who reject the mandatory vaccination policy.

Active-duty sailors must receive their final dose of the COVID-18 vaccine by Nov. 14, while those in the Navy Reserve must do so by Dec. 14, in order to meet the deadlines for fully vaccinated status, which are Nov. 28 and Dec. 28, respectively.

The shot deadlines allow a two-week cushion for sailors to become fully immunized against COVID-19.

RELATED

As of Oct. 20, 93 percent of the Navy’s active duty force is fully vaccinated, and 98 percent has had at least one COVID-19 vaccine shot. The numbers are lower for those in the Navy Reserve, where 78 percent are fully vaccinated and 83 percent have received at least one shot.

Meanwhile, 90 percent of the total force is fully vaccinated and 95 percent have received at least one shot.