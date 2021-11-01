Two Rota-based guided-missile destroyers conducted operations aimed at bolstering interoperability with NATO allies last week — one in the Baltic Sea and the other in the Aegean Sea.

The USS Arleigh Burke teamed up with Standing NATO Maritime Group 1 — which includes Canadian, Spanish, Portuguese and Dutch frigates — to conduct “presence operations” in the Baltic Sea, according to the Navy.

“The ability to conduct tactical maneuvering and flex advanced combat capabilities demonstrates the strength of our NATO alliance and provides a bold counterweight to adversarial influence in the European theater,” Cmdr. Patrick Chapman, commanding officer of the Arleigh Burke, said in a Navy news release. “We look forward to continued operations with our NATO allies.”

The USS Porter conducted communication serials, ship handling and precision maneuvering with Standing NATO Maritime Group 2 — which includes ships from Italy, Germany, Romania, and Turkey.

After wrapping up in the Aegean Sea, the Porter headed to the Black Sea Oct. 30 as part of a routine patrol. The Navy said F-15E Strike Eagle aircraft assigned to U.S. Air Forces Europe-Air Forces Africa provided air support for the destroyer, while a P-8A Poseidon from U.S. Naval Forces Europe Commander, Task Force 67, and other Air Force units also joined in to provide intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance support.

“The crew of USS Porter looks forward to entering the Black Sea to maintain safety and stability throughout the region,” Cmdr. Christopher Petro, commanding officer of Porter, said in a Navy news release. “Our ability to work alongside our NATO allies and partners enhances our collective readiness and overall maritime security.”