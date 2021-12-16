MILAN — Naval Support Activity Naples, Italy, was locked down for some two hours Thursday after reports of gunfire near a base school.

No injuries were reported, and one person was detained.

Security forces responded to the scene near the installation’s middle and high school at around 6 p.m. (1700 GMT), and an adult male was taken into custody about two hours later along with an airsoft rifle, which shoots plastic pellets, the Navy said in a statement.

There were no reports of injuries and the lockdown was lifted after security forces determined there was no longer a threat, said Lt. Cmdr. Matthew Comer, regional spokesman for the U.S. Navy in Europe and Africa.

The military installation in Gricignano, Italy, 18 kilometers (11 miles) north of Naples, hosts 8,500 personnel, 2,000 of whom live on site. It provides support to U.S. and allied forces in Europe, Africa and southwest Asia.