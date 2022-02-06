Seaman Kyle Mullen, a Navy SEAL candidate, died on Friday hours after he and his Basic Underwater Demolition SEAL (BUD/S) class wrapped up Hell Week, according to the Navy.

Mullen, 24, was from Manalapan, New Jersey and was assigned to Naval Special Warfare Basic Training Command. He was taken to Sharp Coronado Hospital and died at 5:42 p.m., the service said in a statement Sunday.

It’s unclear what caused his death, which is under investigation.

“We extend our deepest sympathies to Seaman Mullen’s family for their loss,” Rear Adm. H.W. Howard III, commander of Naval Special Warfare Command, said in a Navy news release Sunday. “We are extending every form of support we can to the Mullen family and Kyle’s BUD/S classmates.”

Another Navy SEAL candidate was also hospitalized Friday following Hell Week, and is now in stable condition at Naval Medical Center San Diego, the Navy said Saturday. The service said both sailors were not “actively training when they reported symptoms and were transported to receive emergency care.”

The Hell Week test includes basic underwater demolition, survival and other combat tactics, and the assessment event is designed to select candidates who will continue training to become Navy SEALs.