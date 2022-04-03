BREMERTON, Wash. — Two U.S. Navy personnel suffered non-life-threatening injuries in an accident aboard a nuclear ballistic missile submarine docked at a maintenance facility at Puget Sound in Washington state, the Navy said.
The accident on the USS Louisiana occurred during rapid decompression of a forward compartment during a routine air test on Saturday, according to a statement by the Puget Sound Naval Shipyard & Intermediate Maintenance Facility. The rush of air dislodged scaffolding and other equipment and created a boom, the statement said.
Several Bremerton residents reported hearing the boom, Seattle’s KIRO-TV reported.
Two personnel were treated and released at a local medical facility, the Navy said. Medical personnel evaluated five others who didn’t require treatment. The cause of the accident was under investigation, the statement said, adding that the submarine’s nuclear propulsion area wasn’t affected.
Email and telephone messages seeking more information Sunday from the shipyard weren’t immediately returned.
The USS Louisiana is an Ohio-class ballistic missile submarine and has been based at nearby Naval Base Kitsap since 2005.
