A sailor from the Naval Special Warfare community died and four others were injured in a Friday traffic accident.

The incident occurred after the sailors concluded training at Camp Billy Machen in Niland, California, at approximately 10 a.m. local time.

“The deceased Sailor was pronounced dead on the scene and transported to the San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office,” the Navy said in a news release. “Four additional Sailors were transported for care to regional hospitals.”

Two of those four sailors are in critical condition and two are in stable condition, the Navy said. The sailors all were assigned to West Coast-based Naval Special Warfare units.

The names of the injured sailors were not provided, and the deceased sailor’s name will be withheld until 24-hours after notifying next-of-kin.

The California Highway Patrol is investigating the incident. No other details were available.