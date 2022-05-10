[Editor’s note: The original headline has been corrected. The service member who died was not a SEAL.]

A sailor in the Naval Special Warfare community died May 9 due to injuries encountered during joint training near Norfolk, Va., last week.

The sailor, assigned to an East Coast-based Naval Special Warfare unit, died at a local hospital from injuries sustained in a helicopter landing incident during training aboard Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek-Fort Story May 5, the Navy said in a statement.

The service is waiting to identify the sailor until 24-hours after notifying next-of-kin.

No additional details were immediately available, and the incident is under investigation.

The incident comes just months after the commanding officer of SEAL Team 8, Cmdr. Brian Bourgeois, 43, died at Norfolk Sentara General Hospital following an accident during a fast-rope training evolution in December.

Bourgeois graduated from the U.S. Naval Academy and served in the Naval Special Warfare community after commissioning in May 2001.