The Navy has identified a sailor who died Friday in a vehicle accident in California. Four other sailors were injured in the crash.

Electronics Technician 2nd Class John Deltoro, 29, died at the scene of the accident, which occurred as his “West Coast-based Naval Special Warfare unit” was returning from training at Camp Billy Machen near Niland, a roughly two-hour drive east from San Diego, according to a Navy statement.

The four injured sailors were assigned to the same special warfare unit.

Two remain in critical condition, while the other two are in stable condition, according to the Navy.

Those injured were not identified.

“John was one of our best combat support technicians, enabling our force to conduct highly complex and high-risk missions in the nation’s defense,” said Rear Adm. H.W. Howard III, the commanding officer of Naval Special Warfare Command, in a statement.

An Augusta, Georgia, native, Deltoro joined the service in 2012.

“John was an exceptional teammate, and we mourn his tragic loss,” said Naval Special Warfare Group 1 commander Capt. David Abernathy in a statement.

No other details regarding the accident were released this weekend, and the Navy and California Highway Patrol are investigating.

