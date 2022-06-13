The guided-missile destroyer Forrest Sherman is underway again — after returning to its home port of Norfolk, Virginia, from a surge deployment in April.

The destroyer, which is slated to become the flagship of Standing NATO Maritime Group Two in July, departed June 11 and is headed to U.S. 6th Fleet to conduct maritime exercises with allies and partners in the region during the deployment.

“The Sailors aboard Forrest Sherman are incredibly talented and resilient,” Cmdr. Greg Page, commanding officer of the destroyer, said in a Navy news release. “Their unwavering commitment to the mission helps ensure that our nation’s maritime presence remains strong. “This year has presented multiple opportunities for the Forrest Sherman crew to become proficient operating with our allies and partners.

The Forrest Sherman was one of multiple destroyers deployed in early 2022 to 6th Fleet, where the ship operated with NATO allies in the Eastern Atlantic, North Sea and Baltic Sea. Other destroyers also deployed for the surge were The Sullivans, Gonzalez, Donald Cook and Mitscher.

The Navy said in February the deployments were not in response to any actions or anticipated actions from Russia.

“The Forrest Sherman team is ready to respond throughout the region in service of our maritime interests,” said Rear Adm. Scott Sciretta, prospective commander of Standing NATO Maritime Group Two. “In the days ahead we will strengthen our relationships with like-minded allies and partners.”